Joe Biden steers a risky course after a Gaza hospital blast

Israeli leaders like to say they do not expect other countries’ troops to fight on its behalf. And Mr Biden, for his part, has sought to end America’s “endless wars" in the Muslim world, not start a new one. Nevertheless, if the fighting spreads beyond Gaza, he may yet feel more direct American intervention is necessary. Scenarios for American military involvement have been discussed between American and Israeli officials, Axios reports, adding that one legal justification might be the need to protect American citizens in Israel. “President Biden [...] made it clear to our enemies that if they think of joining the attack against Israel there will be American involvement and Israel will not be on its own," said Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi.