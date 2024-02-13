Jon Stewart Returns as ‘The Daily Show’ Host, Roasts Biden, Trump and Himself

Will it work?

The length of Stewart’s absence from “The Daily Show" has raised the stakes on his return. The political landscape he once lampooned, with its conservative-liberal binary, seems simpler in retrospect. Content geysers like TikTok have swamped the monolithic media institutions he targeted. Now late-night TV is less about appointment viewing than feeding next-day internet clips. And though Stewart is a veteran of balancing satire and seriousness while tackling heavy topics—for example, the U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq—it remains to be seen whether his sardonic style will still resonate with either past fans or potential new ones.