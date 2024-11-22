JP Nadda accuses Congress of ‘sensationalising the situation in Manipur’ after Kharge’s letter to President

  • BJP president JP Nadda criticised Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for sensationalising the Manipur violence.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published22 Nov 2024, 08:49 AM IST
JP Nadda accuses Congress of 'sensationalising the situation in Manipur' after Kharge's letter to President
JP Nadda accuses Congress of 'sensationalising the situation in Manipur' after Kharge's letter to President

Amid the escalating tensions in Manipur, BJP national president JP Nadda, on Friday, accused the Congress of “sensationlising the situation" in the state. Nadda penned his accusations in a letter to Mallikarjun Kharge after the Congress president had written to Droupadi Murmu, requesting her intervention in the deteriorating condition of the state.

Manipur has been witnessing a fresh surge in violence since the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki community broke out in May 2023. Last week, 16 people were killed in fresh clashes in the troubled northeastern state.

In his letter, Kharge shared how the situation in Manipur has been worsening day-by-day and also highlighted the ‘silence’ and inaction of the state and Union governments marked by the loss of more than 300 lives, people being displaced, the impact on the economy and more. As a response to that, JP Nadda accused Kharge and his party of "sensationalising" the violence in the state.

JP Nadda's letter

In his letter, JP Nadda stated that Congress was to blame for India's failure of security, and the illegal migration of foreign militants to the country.

“...What is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur. It appears that you have forgotten that not only did your government legitimise the illegal migration of foreign militants to India, P Chidambaram the erstwhile Home Minister - had signed treaties with them! Furthermore, these known militant leaders fleeing their country to avoid arrest were wholeheartedly endorsed and encouraged to carry on their destabilising efforts. This complete failure of India's security and administrative protocols under your government is one of the major reasons why militant and habitually violent organisations are attempting to destroy the hard-won peace in Manipur and push it back several decades into the age of Anarchy,” read Nadda's letter, reported ANI.

Nadda concluded his letter by stating that the Centre, unlike the Congress, will not allow “endorsing and encouraging a nexus of foreign forces.”

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 08:49 AM IST
