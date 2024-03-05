Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court submitted his resignation today, March 5, as he is speculated to contest Lok Sabha polls and kickstart his second innings in politics, sources informed Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay will hold a press conference at 2 pm to announce his resignation. In an interview with reporters outside the High Court premises, he said, "I am going to meet the Chief Justice. I am going to meet the Chief Justice for a courtesy visit. I have already sent my resignation to the President."

On Sunday, the Calcutta High Court judge said that he will resign from his post on March 5 which gave raise to speculations that the BJP will field him as their candidate for the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat from West Bengal. These speculations arose after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari promised a surprise on March 7.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had said that he will send his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The judge was quoted as saying, "These days I will not do any justice work, I will just remove all the cases listed with me," reported India Today. Additionally, the judge said he would answer all questions regarding his resignation and what is next for him on Tuesday. The judge is also being pursued by Communist Party of India (CPIM) to join their party.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay noted that he took the decision owing to the challenge thrown by the TMC and said "I have been challenged to come and fight on the (political) field several times by the ruling party's (TMC's) leaders, so I thought why not," in an interview with the Bengali news channel ABP Ananda.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2022 , to investigate the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools in West Bengal.

Justice Gangopadhyay gave an interview to a news channel last year about the pending case relating to the teachers’ recruitment scam. Subsequently, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud ordered the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to reassign the case to another judge.

