Justice Abhijit Ganguly of Calcutta High Court submitted his resignation today, March 5, as he is speculated to contest Lok Sabha polls, sources informed Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, the Calcutta High Court judge said that he will resign from his post on March 5 which gave raise to speculations that the BJP will field him as their candidate for the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat from West Bengal. Former Justice Abhijit Ganguly had said that he will send his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The judge was quoted as saying, "These days I will not do any justice work, I will just remove all the cases listed with me," reported NDTV. Additionally, the judge said he would answer all questions regarding his resignation and what is next for him on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

