Justin Trudeau has a big political problem: Justin Trudeau

Like him or not, Trudeau has said he isn’t going away, at least not quietly. The longest-serving leader of a Group of Seven country, Trudeau is trying to hang on until October 2025, when elections must be held. That will buy him time to pass new measures to address rising housing prices and the cost of living, while also casting doubt among Canadians about the Conservatives, whose leader, Pierre Poilievre, has vowed to roll back large chunks of the Liberal government’s progressive policy agenda.