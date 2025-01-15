Justin Trudeau is leaving a job no one seems to want, except Mark Carney

“I think in a situation like this, you need change. You need to address the economy," Carney said, in his first media appearance since Trudeau's resignation Jan. 6. “Canadians have been very hard pressed in the last few years. Wages have not kept up with inflation. People are falling behind, not getting ahead. And truth be told the government has not been as focused on those issues as it could be. We need to focus on them immediately."