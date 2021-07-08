Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge of ministry of civil aviation

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was appointed as the union civil aviation minister replacing Hardeep Singh Puri in a cabinet reshuffle carried out by the Narendra Modi-led government, on Thursday took charge of the ministry that was once headed by his father late Madhavrao Scindia.

"I thank Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji, @JPNadda ji & the party leadership for entrusting me with the responsibility to serve as civil aviation minister," Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Twitter.

"Looking forward to working under the guidance and vision of the PM to build a strong aviation sector for Aatmanirbhar Bharat!" he added.

Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Indian National Congress (INC) iMarch 2020, is the son of late INC politician Madhavrao Scindia, who too held the civil aviation portfolio under the PV Narasimha Rao-led central government between 1991 and 1993.

Meanwhile, General (retired) VK Singh has been appointed as the minister of state for the civil aviation ministry in the latest cabinet reshuffle.

Scindia's appointment as the civil aviation minister comes at a time when the sector has been adversely impacted by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. He faces the challenge of getting the sector back to its feet. Under his stewardship of the ministry the current government will hope to complete the divestment of national carrier Air India by the end of the fiscal, which Scindia's predecessor Puri had aimed to achieve.

