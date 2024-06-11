Back in telecom ministry, Scindia to focus on twice-delayed spectrum auction
Scindia’s immediate tasks will be to carry out the twice-delayed spectrum auction and notify rules on allocating spectrum for satellite broadband-based communications.
Also on his list will be the launch of BSNL's commercial 4G and 5G services and the revival of Vodafone Idea.
NEW DELHI:Six-time member of Parliament Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is not new to the telecom ministry. The 53-year-old former investment banker who took charge as the communications minister on Tuesday was previously associated with the ministry from 2007 to 2009.