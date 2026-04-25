K Kavitha launches Telangana Rashtra Sena, 7 months after breaking from father's BRS

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, formally launched her own political party on Saturday, ending months of speculation about her next move following a bitter split from the family-led regional outfit. The new party has been named Telangana Rashtra Sena.

Ahead of the launch, Kavitha paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Amaraveerula Stupam in Gun Park — a symbolic gesture that positioned the new outfit firmly within the tradition of Telangana's statehood movement. The ceremony was held at the Adhya Convention Centre, whose sprawling 20-acre grounds were transformed into a large public gathering venue for the occasion.

Kavitha had resigned from the BRS and relinquished her Legislative Council seat seven months ago following reported differences with the party's leadership — a leadership that, in effect, meant her own father. Saturday's launch marks her formal transition from estranged insider to independent political force, with the Telangana Rashtra Sena now positioned as a direct challenger in a state where her family's influence once went largely uncontested.