Subscribe

K Kavitha launches Telangana Rashtra Sena, 7 months after breaking from father's BRS

K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kavitha has launched Telangana Rashtra Sena, her own political party, seven months after resigning from the BRS over differences with party leadership.

Written By Sayantani Biswas
Updated25 Apr 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Kalvakuntla Kavitha
Kalvakuntla Kavitha(PTI)
AI Quick Read

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, formally launched her own political party on Saturday, ending months of speculation about her next move following a bitter split from the family-led regional outfit. The new party has been named Telangana Rashtra Sena.

Ahead of the launch, Kavitha paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Amaraveerula Stupam in Gun Park — a symbolic gesture that positioned the new outfit firmly within the tradition of Telangana's statehood movement. The ceremony was held at the Adhya Convention Centre, whose sprawling 20-acre grounds were transformed into a large public gathering venue for the occasion.

Advertisement

Kavitha had resigned from the BRS and relinquished her Legislative Council seat seven months ago following reported differences with the party's leadership — a leadership that, in effect, meant her own father. Saturday's launch marks her formal transition from estranged insider to independent political force, with the Telangana Rashtra Sena now positioned as a direct challenger in a state where her family's influence once went largely uncontested.

(More to come…)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomePoliticsK Kavitha launches Telangana Rashtra Sena, 7 months after breaking from father's BRS
Read Next Story