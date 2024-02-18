Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath reportedly told Congress leaders on Sunday that speculations about him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are just “rumours" and that he will remain with the grand old party. While there hasn't been any clear statement from Kamal Nath himself on the buzz, here's what Madhya Pradesh Congress claimed on Sunday:

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari told ANI that he spoke with Kamal Nath. "He (Nath) told me that all these things are just rumours, and that he is a Congress person and will continue to be a Congress person... This is his own thoughts, he said this..." Follow Kamal Nath news LIVE Updates here Patwari also alleged a conspiracy against Kamal Nath. He said, “The rumours that Kamal Nath going to BJP, this is an example of how media can be misused. This was a conspiracy made against Kamal Nath."

Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh also told NDTV that Kamal Nath told leaders that is not joining the BJP.

Besides, former Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma also said he met Kamal Nath and had a discussion with him on Sunday. "He (Kamal Nath) said that he had no thoughts of leaving the party, nor has he discussed it with anyone," Verma told media on Sunday evening.

"He (Kamal Nath) was sitting with chat, mulling how tickets will be distributed for Lok Sabha Elections and discussing caste equation on each seat (in Madhya Pradesh)," Verma said.

However, Times Now shared a video of Nath's close aide Sajjan Verma where he could be heard saying, "He (Kamal Nath) is in Congress right now... I don't know if he will be in the Congress the day after tomorrow."

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader PC Sharma said it is not possible that Kamal Nath would leave the Congress and join the BJP. "It's all media speculation and he has also said that there is nothing like that. As far as I know, Sonia Ji, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are continuously talking to him (Kamal Nath). I don't see any merit in these speculations," he added.

Senior vongress leader Digvijaya Singh also informed he was constantly in touch with Kamal Nath. "…the Congress leadership is having discussions with him. A person like him, who started with the Congress, whom we all considered to be theunha and has been a pillar of the Congress. He was the cabinet minister in the Centre, State Congress Committee President and Chief Minister. He got all the posts. I don't think he will leave the party...," he said.

What Kamal Nath has said so far

Kamal Nath had reached Delhi on Saturday amid speculations thar might meet BJP leadership and join the party. When asked about these rumours, Kamal Nath said it was not about denying. "I will inform you all if there is something like that...," he said.

Hints of Kamal Nath being ‘unhappy’

Several Congress leaders had earlier hinted Kamal Nath being "unhappy" with the Congress leadership. Deepak Saxena, a former Congress MLA, said Kamal Nath as blamed for the Congress' loss in the 2023 assembly polls.

"The public wants Kamal Nath should go to the BJP so that development works will be done in the Chhindwara... The way he (Kamal Nath) has been removed from his post, there is a group of 11 senior Congress members, we all discussed and decided that if we are neglected like this then it would be better to go to BJP and get the work done. I will also go...," Saxena said on Sunday.

