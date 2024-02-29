Kamal Nath tells Congress workers: 'I am ready to leave...'
Kamal Nath addresses Congress workers, stating he won't force his presence and is open to leaving if desired. He underlines the need to vote for the future and expresses confidence in party members.
A day after dismissing the buzz about his BJP switch, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath on 28 February told the party workers at Chhindwara that he would not "impose" himself on them and is ready to "leave" if they want him to.
