Kamal Nath tells Congress workers: 'I am ready to leave...'

A day after dismissing the buzz about his BJP switch, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath on 28 February told the party workers at Chhindwara that he would not "impose" himself on them and is ready to "leave" if they want him to. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing a meeting of the party workers at Harrai on his home turf Chhindwara, the 77-year-old leader said he had been receiving their love and trust for many years.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh: Vikramaditya Singh says not 'pressing' resignation till... "If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, it's your choice. I am ready to leave. I don't want to impose myself. This is a matter of your choice," the former MP CM told the Congress workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath, is a member of the Lok Sabha representing the Chhindwara seat. It has already been announced by the senior Nath that Nakul will run for this seat again. The seasoned lawmaker, who holds the Chhindwara assembly seat, stated that although the BJP is projecting itself strongly, Congressmen shouldn't become alarmed.

Also Read: Navjot Sidhu bats for ‘purge' in Congress after BJP's Rajya Sabha election coup in Himachal Pradesh "We have to vote for securing the future and I have trust in all of you," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Nath said the temple belongs to all, suggesting that the BJP should not take credit for its construction.

"Does the BJP own the Ram temple? It belongs to all, including me. The temple is constructed with public money. The Supreme Court gave a verdict and since they (BJP) are in power, they constructed the temple," he said.

Nath also said he worshipped Lord Ram and constructed a big temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman on the land owned by him in Chhindwara. "We are religious people and keep our culture intact," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Nath spoke on the speculation of his BJP switch and said that it was created by the media as he never made such a statement. There has been intense speculation over the future moves by 77-year-old Congress veteran Nath, despite repeated assurances from his associates and senior party leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jitendra Singh that there are no plans for him to cross over to the BJP. When asked about his BJP switch, Nath said, "You (media) are making such speculations and nobody else is saying so. Have you ever heard from me? You run the news and ask me...You should refute this news."

(With inputs from PTI)

