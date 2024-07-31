Kamala Harris’s record offers only hints of a China worldview
James T. Areddy , Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 Jul 2024, 11:07 AM IST
SummaryChina strategy is among the big questions about Harris’s foreign-policy priorities as she races into a general election against former President Donald Trump.
As vice president, Kamala Harris stood on a Philippine ship in the South China Sea and denounced Beijing’s attempts to assert control there as “unlawful and irresponsible." From Japan, she reaffirmed American support for Taiwan’s self-defense, angering Chinese officials.
