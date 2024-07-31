Kamala Harris’s record offers only hints of a China worldview

Days after she met Xi in 2022, Harris angered Beijing from the Philippine Coast Guard vessel, moored near waters where China is trying to assert control through maritime claims that the Philippines and the U.S. call illegal. “We will continue to rally our allies and partners against unlawful and irresponsible behavior," she said. The Harris aide said she has met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.six times as the U.S. has tightened its ties to the nation and forged bonds between Tokyo and Manila.