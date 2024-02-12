Kamala Harris Says She Is Ready to Serve as Biden Faces Age Scrutiny
Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 12 Feb 2024, 11:04 PM IST
SummaryIn a recent interview, the vice president cited her “capacity to lead” after stops on her abortion-rights tour.
Vice President Kamala Harris was detailing her priorities for the campaign during a flight on Air Force Two early last week when she was asked a delicate question hanging over the Democratic ticket: Do voters’ concerns about President Biden’s age mean she must convince them she is ready to serve?
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less