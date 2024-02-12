Kamala Harris Says She Is Ready to Serve as Biden Faces Age Scrutiny

There is no serious talk of replacing Biden on this year’s presidential ticket, Democratic officials say, pointing to the filing deadlines for primary ballot access that have already closed. In the unlikely circumstance that Biden withdraws as the Democratic nominee, Harris would still have to earn the required delegates to take his place at the party’s convention in August. If it were to happen after the convention, a special meeting of the Democratic National Committee would decide the party’s presidential ticket, according to the DNC’s rules.