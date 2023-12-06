Kamala Harris Works to Bridge Democratic Divide Over Israel-Gaza War
Tarini Parti ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 06 Dec 2023, 04:36 PM IST
SummaryThe vice president has pushed the White House to show more empathy for Palestinians.
WASHINGTON—During more than a dozen phone calls to discuss the war in Gaza between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a U.S. official, who has become increasingly involved in the administration’s handling of the conflict, was listening in: Vice President Kamala Harris.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less