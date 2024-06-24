Kangana Ranaut challenges Opposition after taking oath as Lok Sabha MP: ‘Sirf chillam chilli karenge ya…’
Narendra Modi begins third term, Kangana Ranaut challenges Opposition to prioritize substance over slogans. Modi stresses importance of a responsible opposition to fulfill expectations of the people and maintain democracy's dignity.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who won for the first time on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, on Monday took oath as a Lok Sabha MP. In her message after being sworn-in, Kangana Ranaut challenged the Opposition INDIA bloc and said, “Let's see what they bring to table".