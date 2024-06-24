Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who won for the first time on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, on Monday took oath as a Lok Sabha MP. In her message after being sworn-in, Kangana Ranaut challenged the Opposition INDIA bloc and said, “Let's see what they bring to table".

The Lok Sabha MP from Mandi hailed the INDIA bloc as Opposition and remarked, “Finally we have a good Opposition. A valuable opposition has come up".

“Like PM Modi said, the entire nation hopes that the Opposition will be more responsible", Kanagan Ranaut added.

"Sirf chillam chilli karenge ya kuch valuable they will bring to table (Will they only shout slogans or will they bring something valuable to the table) Let's see," Kangana Ranaut quipped.

Kangana Ranaut appeared to echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiments expressed earlier in the day. On Monday, PM Modi took a swipe at the opposition, urging them to prioritize substance over slogans and uphold the dignity of democracy to meet the expectations of the people.

The Prime Minister said, “The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition. I hope that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy. "

“People do not want drama, disturbance. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition and I have full faith that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha will try to fulfill these expectations of the common man", PM Modi added.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his third consecutive term in office after returning to power. Alongside his Council of Ministers, he took oath on June 9, marking his third term as a Lok Sabha member. Modi retained the Varanasi seat, which he has held since 2014. As Leader of the House, he was the first to take the oath of office.

