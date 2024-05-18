Kangana Ranaut finds political campaigning more challenging: ‘Filmi struggle is a joke in front of this hustle’
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in an Instagram post expressed that political campaigning is more exhausting than working in films. She has been actively and vigorously campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency.
