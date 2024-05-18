Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in an Instagram post expressed that political campaigning is more exhausting than working in films. She has been actively and vigorously campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency.

The actress was quoted as saying, "Filmi's struggle about making movies is like a joke in front of this hustle." The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) fielded Kangana Ranaut for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. The state is scheduled to vote in the last phase, Phase 7, on June 1.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's election assets disclosure shows 50 LIC policies, and netizens begin meme party The Bollywood actress took to the social media platform Instagram to share her views on election campaigns and making films. She posted a video from one of her campaigns along with a caption that read, “After 6 Jan sabhas (public gathering) and multiple meet and greet with party workers, after 450km in a single day in rural mountains with worse roads and still travelling in the night." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post further stated, "After no proper meal or snack timings I am wondering in my car, that filmi struggle about making movies is like a joke in front of this hustle uffff."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s ₹ 91 crore assets: Wealth advisors call her ‘queen’ of assets, but cash flow poor Kangana Ranaut is set to face off against Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and scion of the erstwhile Rampur "royal family". This year's scuffle is notable as the clash of the two wealthiest titans, a celebrity and a ‘royal’, is destined. High-pitched campaigns have been launched by both rivals, actively campaigning even with offensive outbursts.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency movie postponed again; netizens say BJP's Mandi candidate ‘running away from another flop’ Kangana Ranaut's primary agendas encompass the revival of all halted projects, enhance connectivity to distant tribal regions, popularise local cuisines and traditional clothing, and foster women-centric rural tourism in Seraj and Karsog. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, Vikramaditya Singh has vowed to make Mandi a smart city. Other agendas on his list include building the Jalori Jot tunnel on the Rohtang tunnel line, connecting the remote Pangi area of Chamba with Tissa, and building the Beas riverfront.

(With PTI inputs)

