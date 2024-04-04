Kangana Ranaut slams Congress over ‘indecent’ remark against Hema Malini: ‘Baat mohabbat ki dukan kholne ki hui thi…’
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has earned the saffron camp's ire, and a complaint in Election Commission, lodged by the National Commission for Women, for his comment on actor and politician Hema Malini.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha elections candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala for his ‘lick’ remark on BJP MP Hema Malini. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to microblogging site X, to post, “There was talk of opening a shop of love but Congress has opened a shop of hatred".