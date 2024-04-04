Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha elections candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala for his ‘lick’ remark on BJP MP Hema Malini. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to microblogging site X, to post, “There was talk of opening a shop of love but Congress has opened a shop of hatred".

“Congress leaders, who have degraded views towards women, are deteriorating their character day by day in frustration and despair of inevitable defeat." Kangana Ranaut tweeted in Hindi.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also came out in support of Hema Malini. Without naming names, Vivek Agnihotri wrote on X, “Any woman standing tall in this bad world of politics deserves utmost respect and support. Any woman. Any party," alluding to how he thinks Randeep’s comment against Hema was undeserved.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has earned the saffron camp's ire, and a complaint in Election Commission, lodged by the National Commission for Women, for his comment on actor and politician Hema Malini.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya had shared an undated video on X and accused Congress MP Randeep Surjewala of making some objectionable remarks about Hema Malini. In the part of the video posted, the Congress leader can be heard saying, ''Why do we make MLA? So that they can raise their voice, and get our views accepted. Is there any Hema Malini who is made to lick?' Who thinks of women as something to lick?"

Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday clarified that he never intended to insult or hurt the actor-politician.

Congress leader Surjewala defended his statements and said that the BJP IT Cell had posted a doctored video. He alleged that the video had been edited, distorted, and shared to distract the country from the PM Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India.

"BJP's IT Cell has developed a habit of editing, distorting and spreading fake news so that it can distract the country from the Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and failures and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India," he said.

"Listen to the full video - I said, "We also respect Hema Malini a lot because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is our daughter-in-law," the Congress leader added.

