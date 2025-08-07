Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote chori’ remark: ‘When they win everything is fine, but…’

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘vote chori’ claim.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Kangana Ranaut said that the Opposition always says elections are rigged when they do not win.

“Elections are held in many states across the country. Their results sometimes go against us, and the Opposition comes to power,” the BJP MP told reporters.

“When their (opposition) government wins in Karnataka and Punjab, everything is fine, but when we win, they call it rigging,” she added.

Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘vote chori’ Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the Election Commission was colluding with the BJP to "steal elections" and called it a "crime" against the Constitution.

He cited data from a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka from the 2024 general elections to make the claims.

Speaking at a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress had collected “concrete evidence of vote chori”.

“If the EC does not give us machine-readable data for the past 10-15 years and the CCTV footage, they are partaking in the crime,” he said.

Gandhi pointed out that while the Congress won six out of seven segments, it lost in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in which it was defeated by over 1,14,000 votes.

He claimed there was "vote chori" of 1,00,250 votes in the constituency with 11,965 duplicate voters in one assembly segment, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

Alleging that is being committed throughout the country, he said this is a "crime against the Indian Constitution and the Indian flag". Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the PM with a slender majority and needed to "steal" only 25 seats to stay in power, he said.

The BJP won 25 seats in the Lok Sabha polls with less than 33,000 votes, Gandhi said.