Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi, reportedly faced an assault on Friday, near the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area.

Some unknown men reportedly attacked the leader with ink just after Kahnhaiya Kumar held a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma.

“Some persons came and put garland around Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some persons threw ink on Kanhaiya Kumar and tried to assault him. When Chhaya Sharma tried to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her," news agency PTI quoted, citing the complaint registered by Chhaya Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kanhaiya Kumar accused Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari of carrying out the attack out of frustration and sending "goons." He stated, "The attack was ordered by rival contender from the constituency Manoj Tiwari," reported PTI. He added, " Manoj Tiwari, the sitting MP, is frustrated with his rising popularity, and that is why he sent "goons" to attack me.

Kanhaiya Kumar noted that the public will give its answer to the violence. The voting in the national capital, Delhi, is scheduled for May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

The video footage of the incident has gone viral, where some people threw ink on the Congress leader and tried to assault him while garlanding him. The police informed that AAP leader Chhaya Sharma attempted to intervene to stop these people who misbehaved in turn with her and threatened her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress leader Abhishek Dutta took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he accused the BJP of assaulting Kanhaiya Kumar and further said that this would cost them the seat. The post read, "This one slap is going to make the Bharatiya Janata Party lose the elections in Delhi. @kanhaiyakumar will win the elections, now it remains to be seen how many more these cowardly BJP people beat an innocent Bihari.

The Congress is contesting three seats in Delhi as part of the seat-sharing arrangement between Congress and AAP, while the latter fielded candidates from four constituencies in Delhi.

