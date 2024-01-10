'Kannadigas insulted': CM Siddaramaiah lashes out at Centre for denying Karnataka a tableau in Republic Day parade
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah accuses the central government of insulting Kannadigas by denying the state the opportunity to present a tableau at the Republic Day parade.
Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government “denying" the state the opportunity to present a tableau at the 26 January Republic Day Parade, scheduled to be held in national capital Delhi.
Several tableau proposals were sent from Karnataka, but unfortunately the central government has rejected all these proposals, Siddaramaiah rued.
The chief minister recalled that Karnataka faced a similar situation last year as well, when the state’s tableau was initially rejected but later permitted keeping Karnataka elections in mind.
"This time, the central government has again continued its trend of insulting Kannadigas," he charged.
CM Siddaramaiah also questioned the BJP MPs from Karnataka for not demanding that the state be allowed to present its tableau "It is unfortunate that the MPs of @BJP4Karnataka are not questioning this injustice. They have become puppets of Narendra Modi. To whom are they loyal? Kannadigas or Narendra Modi?" he asked on 'X'.
The alleged denying of opportunity to participate in the tableau presentation for the Republic Day parade was also made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.
CM Mann had last month hit out at the BJP-led central government over the non-inclusion of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade, alleging the Centre has discriminated against the state.
