comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Politics / Karnataka appoints Rajeev Gowda as vice chairman of SITK
Back

New Delhi: The Karnataka government has appointed former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Rajeev Gowda as the vice chairperson of the State Institute for the transformation of Karnataka (SITK), the equivalent of the Centre's Niti Aayog that replaced its planning board.

The position of the vice chairperson of SITK, which is chaired by the chief minister, comes with a cabinet rank.

Gowda, a public policy expert, economist and academician, has represented Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha during 2014-20. He is also the chairman of the Indian National Congress's Research Department, a national spokesperson for the party, apart from being the convener of its manifesto committee for the 2019 general election.

He has served as the chairperson of Centre for Public Policy, professor of economics and social sciences at the Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore). Gowda has also been a director on the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“This is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to the creation of a unique Karnataka model of development under the leadership of chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D. K. Shivakumar," Gowda said in a statement.

SITK’s, whose mandate is to formulate policy strategy and evaluate programme outcomes, works with multiple departments to promote Karnataka’s socio-economic development.

It has a special focus on helping Karnataka achieve various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Gowda's role as the SITK's vice chairman will enable him to ensure engagement and constructive coordination across government departments and external experts.

The Indian National Congress won the Karnataka elections in May, replacing a government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 06:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout