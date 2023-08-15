Karnataka appoints Rajeev Gowda as vice chairman of SITK1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Gowda's role as the SITK's vice chairman will enable him to ensure engagement and constructive coordination across government departments and external experts
New Delhi: The Karnataka government has appointed former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Rajeev Gowda as the vice chairperson of the State Institute for the transformation of Karnataka (SITK), the equivalent of the Centre's Niti Aayog that replaced its planning board.