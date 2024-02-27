Karnataka Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA ST Somashekar cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections, that took place on 27 February Tuesday. BJP Chief Whip in the Karnataka Assembly, Doddanagouda G Patil confirmed the cross-voting for the four seats. "It is confirmed that ST Somashekar has cross-voted. We are discussing what can be done and what action to be taken," he said.

ST Somasekhar, a BJP MLA and former minister, had on Monday said that he will vote for the nominees in the fray “as per my conscience" and will cast my votes for the nominees irrespective of the party. Voting for four seats from the state for the Rajya Sabha took place today. ST Somashekar voted in the favour of Congress party on Tuesday. Meanwhile, taking a swipe at the BJP, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said cross-voting isn't possible in his party. “Let them keep their (BJP's) MLAs intact. Cross-voting is only possible in the BJP, not in Congress," he said. Workers of Janata Dal (Secular), a BJP ally, staged a protest and burn the effigy of ST Somashekhar.

BJP Chief Whip in Karnataka Assembly, Doddanagouda G Patil while speaking about the matter, said that the party will look into the matter and strict action will be taken against the BJP MLA.

Before casting his vote, ST Somashekar, while speaking to the reporters here said, "I will vote in favour of them who assures me and gives confidence that they will give funds for the water and other management in my constituency."

Five candidates -- Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar (all Congress), Narayansa Bandage (BJP) and Kupendra Reddy (JD(S)) -- are in the fray.

In Karnataka, three MPs from the Congress and one from the BJP are retiring and the outcome after the elections will be the same. As numbers stand in the Karnataka Assembly, the Congress is assured of three seats, and the BJP of one.

Each Rajya Sabha candidate needs at least 45 votes in the 224-MLA Karnataka Assembly to win a Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

The Congress with 135 MLAs has the exact number to elect its three candidates, Ajay Maken, Nasir Hussain and G C Chandrashekhar while the

BJP has 66 MLAs, which means it can easily get its main candidate, party worker Narayansa Bhandage, elected.

Combined with the 19 JD(S) MLAs, the BJP-JD(S) second candidate Kupendra Reddy will need to get support of three Independents and get at least three Congress MLAs to cross-vote if he wants to win.

Meanwhile, both- Congress and the BJP have exuded confidence in their candidates winning the elections.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!