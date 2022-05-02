Karnataka Cabinet rejig on the cards? Buzz amid Amit Shah's visit tomorrow

Earlier, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh had said that the party's strength lies in the induction of new faces. However, a news agency PTI report had cited a senior BJP functionary saying that too much was being read into the BJP national secretary's statement. He further stated that the BJP is unlikely to to replace Basavaraj Bommai who took the chief minister's seat last year after BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}