Karnataka CM News LIVE: DK Shivakumar confirms oath ceremony on 3 June

Karnataka CM News LIVE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar visited Lok Bhavan, the Governor’s official residence in Bengaluru, on Saturday ahead of an important Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, as political activity intensifies over a possible leadership change following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation.
His visit comes at a key time for the ruling Congress, which is scheduled to hold a CLP meeting at 4 pm today to discuss leadership and organisational issues.
This development follows Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s acceptance of Siddaramaiah’s resignation and the dissolution of the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, while asking Siddaramaiah to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until a new arrangement is decided.
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As per PTI, Congress leader KC Venugopal said, “We are going to attend the meeting. The name will be announced.”
As per PTI, Congress leader Allamprabhu Patil said, “We welcome everyone to the CLP meeting. The meeting begins in a proper and organised manner under the leadership of our Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. All the party's MLAs, Members of the Legislative Council, Lok Sabha MPs, and Rajya Sabha MPs are also in attendance.”
As per ANI, Former Karnataka Deputy CM and state Congress president DK Shivakumar said, "Oath ceremony will be on 3rd June."
Amid discussions over the formation of a new cabinet in Karnataka following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Congress MLC Jagdev Guttedar on Saturday advocated for the appointment of Priyank Kharge as Deputy Chief Minister.
Speaking to ANI, Guttedar said Priyank Kharge has consistently stood up for the Congress and effectively countered opposition criticism. He added that elevating Kharge to the Deputy CM post would further strengthen the party in Karnataka.
BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka, describing its three-year tenure "completely non-performing" and emphasised on alleged corruption and governance failures.
As per ANI, Narayan said, "That's the internal issue of the Congress party. The Congress party high command has decided to replace a leader with the consent of its legislators. I think the decision is their internal issue. So, a change of leadership can happen anytime."
When asked about the overall performance of the Siddaramaiah government, the leader added, "This Congress government in the past three years was a completely non-performing, anti-people, and only corrupt. It was only corruption. No governance, no development, there was no law and order. There is lawlessness everywhere."
Congress MLA Srinivas Mane met DK Shivakumar and said that he wished him the best. As per ANI, he stated, "We just met our leader, DK Shivakumar. We wish him all the very best success in the coming years. And today evening we are having our Congress Legislature Party meeting. We are hopeful that officially, he will be elected as our leader of the Legislature Party. Then he will stake a claim with the Governor to form the government..."
Congress leader FH Jakkappanavar told ANI, "Our CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meeting has been convened at 4 p.m. at room number 334, Vidhan Sabha, and we're all invited. We are going there, and our present CLP leader, Siddaramaiah, has invited us. As for a High Command decision, as it has already been decided by the party, a one-line resolution will be there to elect DK Shivakumar as the CLP leader to enable him to claim to form the new government, and take oath as the Karnataka CM..."
Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi visited the residence of KPCC chief DK Shivakumar. Jarkiholi expressed confidence that DK Shivakumar would become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. He also said that the Congress party intends to carry forward the development initiatives started during the tenure of Siddaramaiah.
"After Siddaramaiah's resignation, it is certain that DK Shivakumar will be the CM. There is no doubt about it...High command has decided that DK Shivakumar will be our next CM. This has already been announced. Siddaramaiah has announced it too. We hope that the good work in Siddaramaiah's tenure continues. It is a challenge and our CM will shoulder it," he told ANI.
Dalit leaders held a protest at Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday, calling on the Congress party to appoint former minister KH Muniyappa as Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, as per ANI.
Members of the Madara Mahasabha and several Dalit organisations displayed posters and appealed to the party leadership to consider Muniyappa for the DCM post. The protesters had gathered to submit a memorandum to AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was expected to arrive in the state.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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