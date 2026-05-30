Karnataka CM News LIVE: DK Shivakumar confirms oath ceremony on 3 June

Karnataka CM News LIVE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar visited Lok Bhavan, the Governor’s official residence in Bengaluru, on Saturday ahead of an important Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, as political activity intensifies over a possible leadership change following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

His visit comes at a key time for the ruling Congress, which is scheduled to hold a CLP meeting at 4 pm today to discuss leadership and organisational issues.

This development follows Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s acceptance of Siddaramaiah’s resignation and the dissolution of the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, while asking Siddaramaiah to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until a new arrangement is decided.

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