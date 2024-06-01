Karnataka court on Saturday, June 1, granted bail to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in connection with a defamation case filed against them by BJP leader Keshava Prasad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had pressed charges against the Congress leaders for disseminating false advertisements targeting its party leaders, including the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. On Saturday, Karnataka CM and deputy Chief Minister appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Following their plea, the court has granted them bail.

Also read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, cabinet ministers threatened via email: 'Will show you one more trailer. Next explosion in…' BJP MLC and General Secretary Keshav Prasad had filed the defamation case alleging that 40 per cent commission was charged for execution of all public works. The case was filed against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

As per the complaint raised by Keshava Prasad, the advertisement issued last year on May 5 in all mainstream newspapers accused the Congress leaders of making "fanciful, baseless, foundation-less and irrational" allegations against the BJP.

"The advertisement showed the images of accused D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah seeking votes for the Congress. The complainant said that this shows that both the accused were directly responsible for all the false statements in the advertisement," the complaint reads as reported by Deccan Herald.

Also read: Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi to cancel Hassan MP's diplomatic passport The complainant further alleged that the advertisement made "false and reckless" allegations under the caption 'Corruption Rate card,' Deccan Herald reported, citing the complaint note. He claimed that "false" allegations were levied against the saffron party by the KPCC and the other three accused, who had "conspired and planned to defame."

Also read: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar says rivals using 'tantriks from Kerala' for black magic to undermine Siddaramaiah govt On the other hand, the Karnataka court also summoned Rahul Gandhi in connection with the defamation case. However, Rahul Gandhi, in his petition, sought an exemption from appearing in court. He cited election commitments for his unavailability—nevertheless, the court-mandated his appearance on June 1. Due to Rahul Gandhi's absence, the court adjourned the hearing and reserved its order until 3 pm today.

