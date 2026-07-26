Karnataka ex-CM Siddaramaiah to skip 2028 Assembly polls, says 'political field has become corrupted'

Karnataka's former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that he will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections, saying the political arena has become “corrupted" and that advancing age and declining health have influenced his decision. “Since the political field has become corrupted today, I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections”, Siddaramaiah posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (26 July).

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The announcement comes months after Siddaramaiah was replaced by DK Shivakumar as Karnataka Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah stepped down as Karnataka chief minister on 28 May, paving the way for his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to take over. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said he did whatever the Congress High Command asked him to do.

However, the veteran Congress leader made no reference to the leadership transition, instead framing his decision as a personal one driven by health concerns and his assessment of the current political climate.

Siddaramaiah will not contest 2028 Karnataka Assembly Elections In a detailed post on X, Siddaramaiah said the 2028 Karnataka Assembly election would be his last opportunity to seek another term, but he had decided against entering the electoral fray.

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“I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections. I am now 79 years old. Our government’s term still has one and a half years left. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be. It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before," he wrote.

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Despite stepping away from electoral politics, Siddaramaiah said he had no intention of withdrawing from public life.

“Since the political field has become corrupted today, I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections. However, remaining active in politics, I will continue to stand as a voice for the people’s hardships and joys," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah says politics has changed Siddaramaiah revealed that supporters in his Varuna constituency had urged him to contest again, but he had made up his mind not to fight another election.

Looking back on his early political campaigns, he contrasted the public support he once received with what he believes has become the reality of modern elections.

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“The time has come where, if we contest elections, we would have to give money to the people. Politics today is thoroughly corrupted. Honest politics seems to have no leg to stand on. In this backdrop, I have arrived at the decision not to contest in future elections," he said.

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His remarks pointed to broader concerns about the increasing role of money in elections and the challenges faced by candidates seeking to pursue what he described as honest politics.

Siddaramaiah's nearly 50 years in Karnataka politics By the time Karnataka goes to the polls in 2028, Siddaramaiah said he will be around 82 years old and will have completed half a century in public life. He recalled beginning his political journey in 1978 as a taluk board member before rising through the ranks to become one of Karnataka's most influential political figures.

Reflecting on his long career, Siddaramaiah said he remained content with the choices he had made in public office and believed he had stayed true to his principles.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Karnataka for their support over the decades.

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“For five decades, the people of the state have seen me as one among them and affectionately guided me. This debt weighs on me. Therefore, my future life too will be dedicated to public service," he said.

Siddaramaiah's announcement follows public event in Mandya Siddaramaiah first disclosed his decision while addressing a private event on Saturday in K.R. Pet in Mandya district before elaborating on it in a lengthy post on X the following day.

Although he is stepping away from contesting elections, the Congress veteran indicated that he intends to remain an active political voice, signalling that his role in Karnataka's political landscape will continue even after his electoral career comes to an end.

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