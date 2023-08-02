Karnataka facing budget crunch? Here's what Deputy CM Shivakumar says2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Former CM B S Yediyurappa had earlier said the budget lacks a comprehensive development vision of the state and would burden people with taxes.
Days after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Congress government that it has no budget and is going through a financial crisis, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on 2 August said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given a budget and every financial aspect has been kept ready.
