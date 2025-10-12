Karnataka min Priyank Kharge writes to CM Siddaramaiah to ‘ban all RSS activities’ in govt spaces, says ‘negative ideas…

Karnataka minister and Mallikarjun Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge, in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged to impose a ban on all Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government institutions and public premises across the state.

Priyank Kharge alleged that the RSS has been conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where “slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth,” reported PTI, citing his letter.

What Kharge's letter said Priyank said the RSS’s belief system "was contrary to India's ideals of unity and secular framework."

"When divisive forces that sow hatred among the people raise their heads, our Constitution, founded on the core principles of integrity, equality, and unity, grants us the authority to curb such elements and uphold the secular values of the nation," the minister wrote.

He further alleged that "without obtaining police permission, aggressive displays are being carried out while wielding sticks," which, he claimed, "could have a harmful psychological impact on children and young people."

Calling for strong government intervention, Priyank said, "In the interest of the well-being of the country’s children, youth, the public, and society as a whole, I earnestly request that a ban be imposed on all types of activities conducted by the RSS, whether under the name of 'shakha', 'sanghik', or 'baithak'."

He added that the ban should extend to "government schools, government-aided schools, public playgrounds, parks, temples under the Muzrai Department, sites under the Archaeology Department, and any other government premises."

He emphasised that the Constitution empowers both citizens and the State to act against forces that spread division, ensuring that secular and democratic values remain protected.

Priyank Kharge's letter comes days after 39 RSS members were detained by the police in Chennai for conducting training and Guru Puja at a government school without prior permission.

What happened at the Chennai school? The incident happened at Ayyappanthangal Government Higher Secondary School in Chennai's Porur. On Thursday, October 2, the Chennai police said they detained 39 RSS members for conducting the puja and training at the school without prior permission.