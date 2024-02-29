Karnataka MLA BK Hariprasad defends ‘Pakistan not enemy’ remark, accuses BJP of ‘adding masala', 'playing dirty tricks’
Earlier on Wednesday, BK Hariprasad, in his speech in the legislative council, claimed that Pakistan may be an enemy country for the BJP, but the Congress considers it as only a neighbouring country.
Karnataka Congress MLA BK Hariprasad defended his 'Pakistan enemy country for the BJP, not for us', statement on Thursday, saying that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is playing dirty tricks. The Karnataka Congress MLA also alleged that the BJP has asked the central government to declare Pakistan an enemy state.