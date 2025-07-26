Karnataka nataka again? Chaos erupts at Karnataka Bhavan as Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar aides clash, 'hit with shoes'

Karnataka nataka again? Amid the political feud brewing around Karnataka Congress' top leadership, chaos erupted at the Karnataka Bhawan on Saturday, as aides of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar clashed with each other, with the CM's special duty officer even accused of attacking another official with a shoe.

“I was beaten with a shoe and it has hurt my honour and dignity. Conduct a criminal trial against him (Kumar) and give me justice,” H Anjaneya, a special officer to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, said in his complaint.

Anjaneya demanded that a departmental inquiry be conducted against C Mohan Kumar, CM Siddaramaiah's special officer.

What the complaint states In an elaborate complaint, Shivakumar's special officer claimed that CM Siddaramaiah's special officer has been systematically “obstructing duties.”

"In his office, he threatened to take off his shoes and beat me (Anjaneya). Mohan had come to beat me in front of everyone in the office premises. Mohan is responsible if there is any accident, Anjaneya said in a formal complaint registered with the Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka.

Citing the series of events, H Anjaneya even urged that a departmental inquiry be held into C Mohan Kumar's promotion, and also into the fact that his “dignity has been lost.”

However, Mohan Kumar clarified that he did not threaten to hit with a boot, and claimed that Anjaneya had sarcastically told him something inappropriate. He had even behaved rudely with the women in Karnataka Bhavan, said Kumar.

CM Siddaramaiah says clash to be reviewed Speaking about the incident, CM Siddaramaiah had said earlier that he had learned about the clash from someone and would review it, reported PTI.

Delhi police has said that it didn't receive any PCR call or complaint regarding the clash that occurred in Karnataka Bhavan and will take appropriate action if any such complaints are registered.