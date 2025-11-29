Karnataka Nataka: Siddaramaiah meets Shivakumar for breakfast; rotational CM deal in sight?

The power struggle in Karnataka is in focus after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar's recent figurative exchange of “words” on promises about a rotational leadership deal after the Congress came to power in the state in 2023. Amid speculation over the power-sharing formula and Congress high command call, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met briefly at the CM residence for breakfast.

Shivakumar was seen greeting Siddaramaiah at his residence. The chief minister's legal advisor AS Ponnanna was also present during the breakfast between the two leaders.

After the meeting, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar took to their social media handles. Siddaramaiah said, “Had breakfast with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar this morning and had a brief conversation.”

Shivakumar said, “Met Hon’ble CM Shri @siddaramaiah avaru at Cauvery Residence this morning for a breakfast meeting. A productive discussion on Karnataka’s priorities and the road ahead.”

To settle the ongoing crisis concerning the state’s leadership, Congress high command urged the two leaders to arrive at a resolution to the ongoing tussle through discussion.

Asserting that there is no change in his stance, the chief minister in a post on X said, “The high command has called DK Shivakumar. They had called me as well. They told both of us to meet and talk. So I invited him for breakfast. When he comes there, we will discuss everything."

CM Siddaramaiah emphasised, “I will act as per what the party seniors have said…. If the high command calls me to New Delhi, I will go.”

Shivakumar making a cryptic reference to a promise — specifically to his claim on Monday about a “secret deal” anchored by the Congress leadership after the party won to power in Karnataka in 2023.

According to the “secret deal” anchored by the Congress leadership, the chief minister was apparently supposed to relinquish his post to his deputy after completion of two-and-a-half years term on November 20, 2025. Since then, Shivakumar’s supporters are demanding a change in power, alleging that it is time for Siddaramaiah to leave the post and keep his “promise.”

Following Shivakumar's cryptic reference to the promise, Siddaramaiah in a post on X said, “Mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years”, asserting that he would be chief minister for a full term of five years.

The concerning power-sharing issue will be discussed by the central leaders after the party's strategy group meeting on November 30 ahead of commencement of winter session of Parliament. Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting.

