‘Hit-and-run politics’: Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge dares BJP in contractor suicide case

Karnataka minister, Priyank Kharge has denied allegations levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on him in connection with the recent suicide of a contractor in the state.

Kharge, who is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, has said that he is waiting for the forensic test report on the 8-page note left by Sachin Panchal, contractor.

Panchal's suicide note alleged that he had received threats from Raju Kapanur - who the BJP claim is a close aide of Priyank Kharge. The note has a huge discrepancy which merits investigation, Kharge told NDTV.

"It is an 8-page note, where the seventh page signed. This is the eighth page mentioning the conspiracy theory to murder ex-MLA or MLA. I think this is delusional. These kind of things do not happen in Karnataka. This is not UP Bihar or a BJP ruled state. Let the FSL report come out," Kharge said.

Kharge is minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka.

CBI inquiry demand Mounting pressure on the ruling Congress in Karnataka, the BJP on Monday reiterated its demand for a CBI inquiry into the contractor's suicide and resignation of Priyank Kharge.

The party warned that if its demands are not met, they would lay siege to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Kalaburagi in January.

"The Kharge family is very powerful and the state police cannot investigate them and there is no possibility of impartial investigation. Hence, the matter should be handed over to the CBI," BJP state president BY Vijayendra told reporters.

Civil contractor Sachin Panchal on December 26 allegedly died by suicide by lying before a moving train in Bidar district.

In his suicide note, he accused Raju Kapanur of compelling him to take the drastic step. He alleged that he was receiving death threats to pay rupees one crore to Kapanur who rejected the charges.

“They are doing hit-and-run politics. I double-dare the BJP to prove anything against me or the government,” Kharge said.

A case has been registered against Kapanur and five others in connection with hatching a conspiracy to kill BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu and other leaders, police said on Sunday.

Kharge said he did not know the contractor. On his connection with Raju Kapanur, he said the note "named eight people a couple of whom are from my party".

"We have not denied it. I have said one of the accused is a brother of a Congress corporator. Unlike the BJP we have nothing to hide. We are very clear on what has transpired. I have asked for a free and fair investigation," he said.