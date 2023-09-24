Karnataka News: JD(S) state vice president Syed Shafiulla Sah quits party post BJP tie-up, says ‘find it difficult to..’2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Following his resignation from the Janata Dal (Secular) after the party joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Syed Shafiulla Saheb Sunday hit out at BJP for ‘maintaining silence over the situation in Manipur which saw violence’
The Janata Dal (Secular) last week formally joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Allaince (NDA) to fight together for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, JDS Karnataka's Vice-President Syed Shafiulla Saheb tendered his resignation and quit the party.