Karnataka power tussle: ‘High command, Rahulji, Soniaji will sit and resolve this,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

Amid speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has stated that the issue will be resolved after discussions with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"The high command -- myself, Rahul ji and Sonia ji will together take a decision on the issue and resolve it," Kharge told PTI, when asked about the issue of leadership change in Karnataka.

Speculation has been rife about a change in leadership in Karnataka, as the Congress government completed two and a half years of its term this month. Many have referred to the development as the “November revolution”, even as supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have demanded that he should become the next Chief Minister.

After the Congress victory in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, reports claimed that a compromise had been reached between Shivkumar and Siddaramaiah based on a “rotational chief minister formula”. According to this formula, Shivakumar would take the helm from Siddaramaiah after 2.5 years. The party had rejected these reports

Siddaramaiah recently said he would continue in office for the full five-year term, subject to the Congress high command's decision.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge dismissed as "irrelevant," a section of party leaders pitching his father, Mallikarjun Kharge, for the CM post amid the leadership issue.

The fresh speculation about the leadership tussle in the Congress government in Karnataka intensified as party MLAs started seeking meetings with the leadership. Siddaramaiah has put the onus on the party high command to put a "full stop to the confusion".

Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi appeared to support Siddaramaiah, stating that he has requested the high command to clarify the issue of leadership at the earliest.

"There is no discussion about leadership change in the party. Once it comes up, then we will discuss but there is no discussion about it in the party right now," the minister said. Jarkiholi said he will seek time to meet Kharge and discuss this issue, sharing his opinion with him.

Party is united: DK Shivakumar, however, claimed that the party is united and is focused on the 2028 assembly and 2029 Lok Sabha elections. He had earlier claimed that there is a "secret deal between five-six of us" in the party on the issue of the power-sharing formula evolved two-and-a-half years ago. Reluctant to comment on the alleged power-sharing agreement, he said he does not wish to speak about anything.

"Whatever is there, party issues, we will discuss within four walls. I will not discuss any political issues in the media."

On reports that Rahul Gandhi had sent a personal message to him, Shivakumar replied, "What Rahul Gandhi has communicated to me is not a matter to be discussed before the media." "Our goal is to win Karnataka in 2028 and to win at the national level in 2029, and to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister. We will work towards this goal," he asserted.

The BJP, on the other hand, has intensified its attack on Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. The opposition party in Karnataka has been posting AI videos on X, taking a jibe at the two Congress leaders.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah should resign and declare an election if his party is unable to put an end to the ongoing power tussle. Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said the ruling Congress should convene in Belagavi for the legislative session starting from 8 December with greater clarity regarding who should be the state's chief minister.

"Let them postpone the session or if they are unable to handle the situation, resign and declare the election," he said.