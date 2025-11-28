Karnataka Power Tussle: ‘Not in a hurry,’ says DK Shivakumar over Chief Ministerial post

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has once again dismissed speculation about discussions regarding a change in leadership in the state, asserting that he is "not in a hurry for anything" and has not held any talks with senior Congress leaders about the post of Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shivakumar categorically denied meeting Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge or Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the city.

"I have come for a family function. There was no meeting or anything. Why would I come to a meeting in Mumbai? If there has to be a meeting, it will be in Bangalore or Delhi," he said.

Responding to questions about whether he had raised the issue of the Karnataka Chief Minister's post with the party leadership, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "No... I am not in a hurry for anything."

Growing Speculation Shivakumar's remarks come amid growing speculation about a change in the Chief Ministerial face of Karnataka, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, which has been cited frequently in political circles.

Congress MLC and son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, on Thursday backed his father, CM Siddaramaiah, for the Chief Ministerial post, saying he is unaware of any "power sharing agreement" between Siddaramaiah and state Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Yathindra expressed amazement over the discussion on the leadership change, asserting that "there's no need to change the CM". However, he clarified that the high command's decision on the issue will be final.

"In my opinion, there's no need to change the CM. Siddaramaiah will remain the full-time CM. I don't know why the issue of leadership change is being discussed repeatedly. I don't know if there was any discussion on power sharing before...the high command's decision is final," he said to the reporters.

"No one told me about power sharing. This isn't the first time MLAs have gone to Delhi to lobby. This has happened before in different parties. We stand by the high command's words. There's no need for change. There shouldn't have been any unnecessary changes. I personally say that Siddaramaiah will remain the CM for five years. The high command will review everything and decide what's best," he added.

A day earlier, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramiah will travel to Delhi if the party's leadership asks them to do so.

If the High Command asks me and the CM to come to Delhi, we will go," Shivakumar told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

On Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that a decision regarding leadership will be made after a discussion among the party's central leaders, excluding Siddaramiah and Shivakumar.

"I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present in that discussion. Other members will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The decision will be made after a discussion. There is a team. I am not alone. The entire high command team will discuss and make a decision," he told reporters.