The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), renowned for its popular Nandini brand, is embroiled in controversy following the unexpected transfer of its Managing Director, MK Jagadish. The sudden move has raised questions, particularly after Jagadish was overseeing the launch of Nandini’s new whey-based idli and dosa batter in Bengaluru.

BJP leaders have slammed Congress, accusing them of sabotaging Nandini to favour iD Fresh. BJP leader RA Ashok said, “KMF MD Mr. MK Jagadish, who showed great enthusiasm and commitment to market expansion of the 'Nandini' brand through many new products including ready made idli, dosa flour, whey protein, which are in high demand, has been widely criticized by the public. It has given rise to doubts.”

“Are vested interests behind this decision? Has the government yielded to the profit of private companies so that the new products that were going to be introduced under the brand name of Nandini do not come to the market?” he added.

Nandini’s Product Launch Stalled Amidst Administrative Shake-Up Several media reports confirmed that Jagadish was in the final stages of introducing Nandini's instant idli and dosa batter when the transfer took place.

This development has drawn criticism from several quarters, as KMF’s chairman, Bheema Naik, allegedly opposed the initiative. Naik, a Congress leader with close ties to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reportedly instructed Nandini to halt its batter launch.

BJP Accuses Congress of Sabotage Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with MK Jagadish's transfer, accusing the Congress-led Karnataka government of undermining Nandini's growth.

“The same Congress that created a fake narrative about Amul taking over Nandini is now destroying it from within! Under CM Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar, the abrupt transfer of MK Jagadish sabotages innovative products like idli-dosa batter to favour private brands. Karnataka’s pride, Nandini, is being compromised for vested interests. The people deserve answers,” Vijayendra tweeted.

KMF Chairman Defends Administrative Decision Bheema Naik, KMF’s chairman, has defended the transfer, stating it was made for "administrative improvement." However, Naik’s refusal to comment further on the situation, combined with his strained relationship with Jagadish, has only added fuel to the fire.

"Jagadish has been transferred for administrative reasons," Naik said, dismissing the political accusations against him. Despite this, Moneycontrol reported that ongoing tensions between Naik and Jagadish over management issues could have influenced the decision.

Nandini’s Expansion Under Jagadish’s Leadership Jagadish’s tenure at KMF has been marked by aggressive expansion and innovative marketing strategies. Under his leadership, Nandini had expanded its reach beyond Karnataka, including launching sponsorships in international sports.

The brand notably sponsored teams in the Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi, and even cricket teams in Scotland and Ireland during the T20 World Cup.

Jagadish had been instrumental in reviving Nandini’s brand image and spearheading its entry into new markets, including Delhi and Dubai.

BJP’s Allegations of Favouritism Towards iD Fresh The BJP claims that the transfer is part of an effort to favour iD Fresh, a leading player in the instant dosa batter market. The market leader reportedly holds 50 per cent of the market share, and Nandini’s new product could have posed a significant threat to iD Fresh’s dominance.

Dr Narendra Rangappa, a BJP spokesperson, raised concerns over the financial implications of this shift.