Karnataka’s proposed 4% Muslim quota sparks debate; BJP asks, ‘Whose share will be cut – SC, ST or OBCs?’

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka is reviewing a proposal that could introduce a reservation for Muslims in public contracts for construction (civil) works valued up to ₹1 crore, according to media reports. If approved, this measure would raise the Karnataka's quota in government tenders to 47 per cent.

Karnataka's Existing Reservation Framework Karnataka allocates 43 per cent of reservations in civil works contracts: 24 per cent for SC/STs, 4 per cent for OBC contractors under Category-1, and 15 per cent for Category-2A OBCs.

The proposed inclusion of a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under Category-2B would add to this structure, pushing the overall quota to 47 per cent.

4% Muslim Quota Proposal Details and Clarifications Media reports emerged that the Congress administration was considering adding Muslims to the reservation ambit, stirring political and public discourse. The news media reports citing people familiar with the developments stated, “The demand to add Muslims under Category-2B with a reservation of 4 per cent is being examined. No decision has been made yet.”

Hours after the reports surfaced, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) clarified the situation, stating that while demands for such reservations had been received, there was currently no official proposal under consideration.

“It’s true that there is a demand to provide reservation for Muslims in government contracts but there is no proposal before the government right now,” the CMO confirmed.

Background of the 4% Muslim Quota Proposal Initial information suggested the state government was exploring a reservation scheme for Muslims similar to those granted to SC and ST communities in civil contracts.

A News18 report stated the possibility of tabling a bill related to this proposal during the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly.

Political Reactions on Karnataka's 4% Muslim Quota Proposal The proposal has sparked sharp responses, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

If Muslims are given this quota in Karnataka then whose share will be cut – SC, ST or OBCs?

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya criticised the Siddaramaiah government, framing the move as a violation of constitutional principles. “Siddaramaiah administration in Karnataka is evaluating a proposal to provide reservations to Muslims in public contracts for construction (civil) works. If Muslims are given this quota in Karnataka then whose share will be cut – SC, ST or OBCs?” Malviya questioned in a post on X.

Malviya further noted, “In Telangana, Muslims have been given 4% reservations, eating into the share meant for the socially backward communities. In Maharashtra, the Congress-led MVA has accepted Jinnah-like demands of the All India Ulema Board. It is all about Muslim votes for the Congress, in gross contempt of the Constitution, which precludes any religion-based reservation.”