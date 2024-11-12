Karnataka’s proposed 4% Muslim quota sparks debate; BJP asks, ‘Whose share will be cut – SC, ST or OBCs?’

The Karnataka govt's proposal for a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts has ignited a fierce political debate, with critics questioning its implications for existing quotas. The CMO denies any official plans on the proposed Muslim Quota in Karnataka. 

Written By Sayantani
Updated12 Nov 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka is reviewing a proposal that could introduce a reservation for Muslims in public contracts for construction (civil) works valued up to 1 crore, according to media reports. If approved, this measure would raise the Karnataka's quota in government tenders to 47 per cent.

Karnataka's Existing Reservation Framework

Karnataka allocates 43 per cent of reservations in civil works contracts: 24 per cent for SC/STs, 4 per cent for OBC contractors under Category-1, and 15 per cent for Category-2A OBCs.

Also Read | BJP ends Muslim quota in Karnataka; Amit Shah explains why

The proposed inclusion of a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under Category-2B would add to this structure, pushing the overall quota to 47 per cent.

4% Muslim Quota Proposal Details and Clarifications

Media reports emerged that the Congress administration was considering adding Muslims to the reservation ambit, stirring political and public discourse. The news media reports citing people familiar with the developments stated, “The demand to add Muslims under Category-2B with a reservation of 4 per cent is being examined. No decision has been made yet.”

Also Read | Telangana Muslim quota bill is &#8216;trash paper&#8217;, will be quashed: BJP

Hours after the reports surfaced, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) clarified the situation, stating that while demands for such reservations had been received, there was currently no official proposal under consideration.

“It’s true that there is a demand to provide reservation for Muslims in government contracts but there is no proposal before the government right now,” the CMO confirmed.

Background of the 4% Muslim Quota Proposal

Initial information suggested the state government was exploring a reservation scheme for Muslims similar to those granted to SC and ST communities in civil contracts.

A News18 report stated the possibility of tabling a bill related to this proposal during the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly.

Political Reactions on Karnataka's 4% Muslim Quota Proposal

The proposal has sparked sharp responses, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

If Muslims are given this quota in Karnataka then whose share will be cut – SC, ST or OBCs?

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya criticised the Siddaramaiah government, framing the move as a violation of constitutional principles. “Siddaramaiah administration in Karnataka is evaluating a proposal to provide reservations to Muslims in public contracts for construction (civil) works. If Muslims are given this quota in Karnataka then whose share will be cut – SC, ST or OBCs?” Malviya questioned in a post on X.

Also Read | Muslim quota in government jobs needs a rethink

Malviya further noted, “In Telangana, Muslims have been given 4% reservations, eating into the share meant for the socially backward communities. In Maharashtra, the Congress-led MVA has accepted Jinnah-like demands of the All India Ulema Board. It is all about Muslim votes for the Congress, in gross contempt of the Constitution, which precludes any religion-based reservation.”

The demand to add Muslims under Category-2B with a reservation of 4 per cent is being examined. No decision has been made yet.
Key Takeaways
  • The proposal could increase Karnataka’s overall reservation in civil contracts to 47%, raising concerns about the impact on existing quotas.
  • Political tensions are heightened, with the BJP framing the proposal as a violation of constitutional principles.
  • The discussion highlights ongoing debates about reservation policies and their implications for social equity in India.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsKarnataka’s proposed 4% Muslim quota sparks debate; BJP asks, ‘Whose share will be cut – SC, ST or OBCs?’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    787.10
    02:09 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.65 (-2.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.05
    02:09 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.07%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    257.90
    02:09 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    1 (0.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    139.65
    02:09 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.2 (0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    644.95
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    21.05 (3.37%)

    Coforge share price

    8,117.25
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    53.85 (0.67%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,879.30
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    12.3 (0.66%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.30
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.22%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,091.70
    01:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -333.6 (-6.15%)

    ITI share price

    307.70
    01:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.7 (-6.02%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    475.55
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -27.55 (-5.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,825.65
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -105.75 (-5.48%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    992.45
    01:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    70.15 (7.61%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    639.10
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    37.25 (6.19%)

    EPL share price

    268.15
    01:52 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    15.3 (6.05%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    911.70
    01:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    41.75 (4.8%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.