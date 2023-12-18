Significance of Kashi Tamil Sangamam for BJP, PM Modi ahead 2024 Lok Sabha Polls- Explained
The Sangamam that talks about the North and South India, comes at a time when Opposition parties have insinuated a North-South divide after BJP’s Assembly election victories in three Hindi heartland states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Tamil-Kashi Sangamam's version 2 at the Namo Ghat in his constituency, Varanasi. The Sangamam's inaugural version was held in 2022. However, the event this year hold significance for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.