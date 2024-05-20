Kashmir News: After Srinagar, Baramulla breaks voter turnout record with 59 % polling in phase 5 today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The best turnout in about four-decade-long history of polling in Baramulla seat was 61.09 per cent, in 1984 general elections. In 1989, the Baramulla seat saw just 5 per cent voter turnout.
The Baramulla parliamentary constituency, one of the 49 seats voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, registered an estimated 59 per cent voter turnout, according to Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Election Officer, PK Pole