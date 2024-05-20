Kashmir News: After Srinagar's highest voter turnout, will Baramulla break the 1996 record in phase 5 polling today?
Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone are the main contenders, along with Engineer Rashid and Fayaz Ahmad Mir. Baramulla is expected to surpass the 1996 voter turnout record. In the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, Baramulla saw 50 percent voting, the highest in about three decades.
The Baramulla parliamentary constituency is one of the 49 seats voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, May 20.