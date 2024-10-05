Yasin Malik files affidavit with UAPA tribunal over JKLF-Y ban; asserts he follows ‘Gandhian way of resistance’

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, serving a life sentence, has submitted an affidavit to the UAPA tribunal, claiming he has renounced violence and adopted a Gandhian approach to resistance, aiming to influence the tribunal's review of the JKLF-Y ban.

Livemint
Published5 Oct 2024, 04:00 PM IST
JKLF terrorist-turned-separatist Yasin Malik
JKLF terrorist-turned-separatist Yasin Malik(HT)

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, currently serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail for his involvement in a terror funding case, has recently submitted an affidavit to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal.

In this document, Yasin Malik asserts that he has renounced violence and embraced a peaceful approach to resistance. He stated, "I gave up arms, I’m a Gandhian now," highlighting his transformation since 1994.

According to India Today, Yasin Malik in his affidavit has explained his decision to abandon violence was aimed at promoting a "united, independent Kashmir" but through peaceful means.

Also Read | MHA extends ban on Yasin Malik’s JKLF by 5 years

Embraced the Gandhian Philosophy: Yasin Malik

As the founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-Yasin (JKLF-Y), Malik played a significant role in advocating armed militancy in the Kashmir Valley during the 1990s.

In his affidavit, he expressed a commitment to following the "Gandhian way of resistance," indicating a profound shift in his ideology. This statement aims to reflect his current stance on conflict resolution and political activism.

Yasin Malik, currently serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail following his conviction in a terror funding case, is a key accused in the 1990 murder of four Indian Air Force personnel in Rawalpora, Srinagar.

Also Read | NIA moves Delhi HC seeking death sentence for Yasin Malik

Earlier this year, witnesses identified him as the primary shooter in that incident. Furthermore, in May 2022, he received a life sentence related to a terror financing investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In his affidavit, Malik asserted that during the early 1990s, several state officials guaranteed him that the Kashmir issue would be addressed through “meaningful dialogue", India Today reported.

Malik claimed he was promised that if he called for a unilateral ceasefire, all charges against him and members of JKLF-Y would be dismissed.

Also Read | Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Hussain Malik enters Pakistan’s interim govt

UAPA Review of JKLF-Y Ban

Yasin Malik's affidavit comes as the UAPA tribunal reviews the ban on JKLF-Y, which has been a prominent player in the armed struggle in Kashmir. His declaration of non-violence seeks to influence the tribunal’s assessment, potentially impacting the future of the organization.

 

In a recent order published in the official gazette, the UAPA tribunal classified JKLF-Y as an "unlawful organization" for the next five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967. The ruling highlighted the group’s connections to prominent political and governmental figures since 1994, raising concerns about its legitimacy.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsYasin Malik files affidavit with UAPA tribunal over JKLF-Y ban; asserts he follows ‘Gandhian way of resistance’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.