Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, serving a life sentence, has submitted an affidavit to the UAPA tribunal, claiming he has renounced violence and adopted a Gandhian approach to resistance, aiming to influence the tribunal's review of the JKLF-Y ban.

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, currently serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail for his involvement in a terror funding case, has recently submitted an affidavit to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal.

In this document, Yasin Malik asserts that he has renounced violence and embraced a peaceful approach to resistance. He stated, "I gave up arms, I’m a Gandhian now," highlighting his transformation since 1994.

According to India Today, Yasin Malik in his affidavit has explained his decision to abandon violence was aimed at promoting a "united, independent Kashmir" but through peaceful means.

Embraced the Gandhian Philosophy: Yasin Malik As the founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-Yasin (JKLF-Y), Malik played a significant role in advocating armed militancy in the Kashmir Valley during the 1990s.

In his affidavit, he expressed a commitment to following the "Gandhian way of resistance," indicating a profound shift in his ideology. This statement aims to reflect his current stance on conflict resolution and political activism.

Yasin Malik, currently serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail following his conviction in a terror funding case, is a key accused in the 1990 murder of four Indian Air Force personnel in Rawalpora, Srinagar.

Earlier this year, witnesses identified him as the primary shooter in that incident. Furthermore, in May 2022, he received a life sentence related to a terror financing investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In his affidavit, Malik asserted that during the early 1990s, several state officials guaranteed him that the Kashmir issue would be addressed through “meaningful dialogue", India Today reported.

Malik claimed he was promised that if he called for a unilateral ceasefire, all charges against him and members of JKLF-Y would be dismissed.

UAPA Review of JKLF-Y Ban Yasin Malik's affidavit comes as the UAPA tribunal reviews the ban on JKLF-Y, which has been a prominent player in the armed struggle in Kashmir. His declaration of non-violence seeks to influence the tribunal’s assessment, potentially impacting the future of the organization.