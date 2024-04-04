Katchatheevu row: Sri Lanka rejects ‘need’ for talks, ex-envoy says ‘BJP invoked a vote-puller’ ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Katchatheevu row: A former Sri Lankan envoy to India, Austin Fernando has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the Katchatheevu island issue as a "vote-puller" and cautioned that the Indian government could face issues if they were to backtrack after the Lok Sabha elections.